Dragons getting back to basics in first year under Nelson

(Guthrie Center) All signs points to a big year for ACGC football. The Chargers have one of the deepest rosters they’ve ever had, led by a group of 15 quality seniors. Last year they were among Class 1A’s state leaders in rushing yards with 2,365. All but 141 yards of that returns. “We do have a lot athletes this year. We have a lot of returning players in the backfield.” The list starts with Gavin Cornelison and Charlie Crawford. Cornelison has re-written the Charger record books over the last couple of years. Last season he rumbled for 918 yards and 14 TD’s. Crawford tallied 799 yards from scrimmage. Coach Cody Matthewson points out other capable playmakers. “You have Cayden Jensen, a really good player, at our other halfback position. Then you’ve got guys like Austin Kunkle who can come in and fill in. Anthony Solorzano who is a back up for us right now. Teegan Slaybaugh has really good hands, you have Ben Marsh on the exterior.”