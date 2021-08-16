Cancel
Dragons getting back to basics in first year under Nelson

By JARED MacDONALD jmacdonald@bgdailynews.com
Bowling Green Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warren Central football team is leaving the past in the past. The Dragons enter the season on a 52-game losing streak, but are focused on the future by getting back to the basics in the first year with Mark Nelson at the helm. “The coaches from the past are...

Football
Western Iowa Today

ACGC football team boasts vast group of weapons

(Guthrie Center) All signs points to a big year for ACGC football. The Chargers have one of the deepest rosters they’ve ever had, led by a group of 15 quality seniors. Last year they were among Class 1A’s state leaders in rushing yards with 2,365. All but 141 yards of that returns. “We do have a lot athletes this year. We have a lot of returning players in the backfield.” The list starts with Gavin Cornelison and Charlie Crawford. Cornelison has re-written the Charger record books over the last couple of years. Last season he rumbled for 918 yards and 14 TD’s. Crawford tallied 799 yards from scrimmage. Coach Cody Matthewson points out other capable playmakers. “You have Cayden Jensen, a really good player, at our other halfback position. Then you’ve got guys like Austin Kunkle who can come in and fill in. Anthony Solorzano who is a back up for us right now. Teegan Slaybaugh has really good hands, you have Ben Marsh on the exterior.”
Albany, GAWALB 10

The Lady Knights are going back to the basics

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Deerfield-Windsor lady knights are going back to the basics this year. They’re coming off a 9-12-and 1 season last year. but With new head coach John Pinson at the helm.. He wants his team to forget about the past and focus on what they can...
College Sportswcn247.com

Vandy gets fresh start under first-time head coach Clark Lea

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Clark Lea sees great potential at Vanderbilt, and the first-time head coach has been busy making changes trying to set his alma mater up for long-term success. Yes, Lea believes winning is possible at Vanderbilt. The Commodores just have to do it their way. Lea says that means seizing the opportunity to build something different and give the program a chance to reach its potential. The former Notre Dame defensive coordinator has been working to remake both the team and the culture since being hired. He also has a fresh investment by Vanderbilt into athletics. The Commodores open the season Sept. 4 hosting East Tennessee State.
VolleyballLivingston Parish News

VOLLEYBALL | Tidwell getting back to basics in second year at Live Oak

Heading into her second season as the Live Oak volleyball coach, Janie Tidwell is getting back to some basics with her team. “We did a lot of ball control, reminding this was proper technique for this and just trying to break it back down,” Tidwell said, noting the team has been working out since mid-July. “We have a lot of new people and even the returners are still kind of new to whole philosophy of the game too.”
High Schoolsouthhillenterprise.com

Dragons Hit Field for First Scrimmage

It had been 21 months since program supporters last saw the Park View High School football team take the field due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but the Dragons returned to the gridiron on Thursday night for a scrimmage at Central of Lunenburg HS. The start time for the contest...
Bowling Green, KYBowling Green Daily News

McClanahan posts solid week

Coming off the first victory of her varsity career in the Barren County Lady Trojan Invitational, Sydney McClanahan posted another solid week. The South Warren freshman came close to getting another victory Saturday in the Montgomery County Invitational and is currently in second after the first round of the VanMeter Cup.
Liberty, SCyourpickenscounty.com

Devils hoping to bounce back in Sutherland’s first year

LIBERTY — A preseason scrimmage against Carolina High last week may have provided a solid snapshot of things to come for the Liberty High School Football program. The Trojans were in control early, physically and statistically, but the young Red Devils kept plugging away. Not only did Liberty’s defense recover to pitch a.
Footballcheathamcountyexchange.com

Sycamore Looks To Improve Under First-Year Head Coach

After finishing the year 1-8 in 2020 under Mark Hall, the Sycamore administration went out and made a coaching change, out with Mark Hall and in for the 2021 season is new coach John Harrison. Harrison’s coaching staff does have some returning coaches like offensive coordinator Dustin West and defensive...
Mission, TXmyrgv.com

Mission Eagles set to soar under first-year head coach Longoria

MISSION — Three yards is all that separated Mission High from the regional quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs last season. The 42-41 overtime loss against Laredo United South in the area round stung. It also taught the Eagles how close they are to knocking down the door to Round 3.
Footballthestokesnews.com

Vikings get fresh start with first-year coach

Senior Elijah Cone is expected to have a big season for North. Senior Ethan Puckett will anchor the Viking defense. Senior Victor Martinez breaks up a pass during a scrimmage last week. Robert Money | The Stokes News. DANBURY — North Stokes had to replace football coach and athletic director...
Holyoke, COholyokeenterprise.com

Lady Dragons ready to be back on diamond

Holyoke softball team is excited to take the field again for the 2021 season. Coach Sherman Kage said he is thankful that the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place last year are over, but he noted that they taught good life lessons about not taking things for granted. He said...
Graceville, FLholmescounty.news

Graceville football hopeful young players will make impact in 2021 season

GRACEVILLE – The Graceville football team is once again entering the season with a roster lacking numbers but expects to fill positions with youth and more size. The Tiger had a rebuilding season in 2020 under first-year head coach Randy Mckinnie, going 1-10 on the year, but, sophomore lineman, Mason Merrit, said he has high hopes for the new and improved roster.
Russellville, KYBowling Green Daily News

Russellville fires on all cylinders, shuts out Bears

RUSSELLVILLE – Mikie Benton knew his Russellville football team had talent returning this season, and the Panthers looked like a veteran team to open the season. The Panthers were clicking on all cylinders Friday at Rhea Stadium in a 45-0 shutout victory over visiting Butler County. “Going through the summer,...
Bowling Green, KYBowling Green Daily News

Purples usher in new era eager to continue winning ways

It’s a new era for Bowling Green football. After winning the Class 5A state title with a senior-heavy roster last season, the Purples are back for more – with plenty of new faces and a new stadium that will open Sept. 10 against Hopkinsville. While the turnover is a lot...
Johnson City, TNwjhl.com

Bucs Complete First Football Scrimmage of Camp

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneer football team has been on the practice field for the past week and a half, and tonight they held their first scrimmage at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. The ETSU Buccaneers are just weeks away from playing their first game of the season...

