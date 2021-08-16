Maryland football will blend veteran leadership with fresh faces at linebacker during the 2021 season

Mike Richards resigned as host of "Jeopardy!" just nine days after it was announced he would succeed the late Alex Trebek as its permanent host. Richards stepped down Friday after past inappropriate comments he made on the "The Randumb Show" podcast resurfaced. The 46-year-old, who hosted the podcast from 2013 to 2014 while he was working at "The Price is Right," made derogatory comments about women, people with mental disabilities, little people and the poor.