First genetic sequencing of Brazilian pit viper is completed

By FAPESP
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group led by researchers at Butantan Institute and funded by São Paulo Research Foundation—FAPESP has completed the first sequencing of a Brazilian snake's genome. The study is reported in an article published in the journal PNAS. It suggests that the nine genes that encode toxins produced by the jararaca pit viper Bothrops jararaca probably originated in genes that had different functions in the ancestral species.

phys.org

