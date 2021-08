The Notre Dame football program has a long history with Florida State, and we take a trip back to 1993, and the ‘Game of the Century.’. With the passing of legendary Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden, we got to thinking about a past match-up between his Seminoles and the Notre Dame football program. That match-up came back in 1993, in a battle that was dubbed the ‘Game of the Century,’ and it certainly lived up to its billing.