MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rebekah and Sarah Perpignand are all set to head back to school for in person education. They’re among the thousands of students who have not been back to school in person since the start of the pandemic. CBS4’s Marybel Rodriguez asked them how long it had been since they last saw their friends and they said “a long time.” It has been 18 months to be exact. “It was certainly challenging in order to keep up with certain things, like Zoom, because sometimes it wouldn’t work,” said their mother Jennifer Perpignand. Although the technical issues were out of her hands, Jennifer Perpignad...