Customers to Get Express Car Buying Services at Tuttle-Click Mazda. Tuttle-Click Mazda is an automotive dealership in the Irvine, CA area. The dealership has made the process of buying a new car easy for customers with the Express Car Buying services. Customers can search the inventory online and get all the other details. They can select the payment option and along with it, service and protection plans can also be added to the deal. Customers can complete the whole process from their home in just a tap without vising the dealership. The process is easy and quick.