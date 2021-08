COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball announced the signing of veteran transfer Jalen Johnson to the 2021-22 roster on Friday. “Jalen will be an asset for our team this year due to his experience at the Division I level and his ability to make shots,” assistant coach Steve Roccaforte said. “He plays at a high level and can rebound. He will provide leadership to our team, and has the resume to back it up. Throughout his 123-game career, he has scored 1,186 points and has 536 rebounds. His skill set matches what we are looking for, and we are excited to have him join the team.”