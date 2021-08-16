Metal pollution: If it's in the air—and our iPhones—it'll end up in our bones
In our increasingly industrialized world, what we produce "out there" has a direct impact on what happens in here, inside our bodies. A new study by Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) reveals the link between rates of metal production and toxic lead exposure in humans. The research team closely examined human remains from a burial ground in central Italy that was in consecutive use for 12,000 years.phys.org
