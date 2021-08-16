Metal pollution: If it's in the air—and our iPhones—it'll end up in our bones

How deeply does metal pollution affect people? It's not just the environment that suffers from the pollution, but also our bodies. For their study, published in Environmental Research Letters, a team of researchers analyzed petrous bone fragments of 130 people who were buried at a cemetery in Rome over a span of 12,000 years. This gave them a picture of the "elemental composition" in the bones of the people from before the "advent of metal production" until the 17th century, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) said in a statement.