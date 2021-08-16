Cancel
Compliance 'Is a Journey' for Binance, But It Doesn't Have to Be

By Farhana Rahman
Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of a massive crackdown from regulators, Binance is shifting its strategy. The world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume was altogether banned from carrying out regulated activity in the U.K. Following the company’s inability to meet the UK’s anti-laundering requirements, the country even ordered Binance to place a caution on its website for U.K. users warning them that they are not permitted to carry out any regulated activity in the U.K.

Binance Requiring ‘Intermediate Verification’ for All Users

To “further enhance user protection,” in light of recent scrutiny, Binance will now require Intermediate Verification for all users. Intermediate Verification supports the company’s Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) efforts, according to the Binance blog. These are part of the company’s efforts “to further enhance user protection and risk management protocols.” The statement described the policy change as part of a product and service review, “in light of evolving global compliance standards.”
Crypto Exchange OKEx Appears in Canadian Regulator's Crosshairs

OKEx has become the latest cryptocurrency exchange to appear in the crosshairs of the Ontario Securities Commission. In a statement published on Aug. 19, the Canadian regulator claims that Aux Cayes FinTech, the Seychelles-based operator of the exchange, offered its services in the largest Canadian province without initiating any compliance discussions with the regulator.
Stablecoin Regulations Around the World

Stablecoins are an exciting prospect. The digital representation of a physical asset provides countless opportunities to improve the world’s current economy. However, one must note that with stablecoins comes a necessary extra step: stablecoin regulation. Sponsored. Unfortunately for crypto enthusiasts, regulation is really the only way any of these stablecoins...
Dutch central bank says Binance not in compliance with rules

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance was providing its services in the Netherlands without the required registration, the Dutch central bank (DNB) said on Monday, in the latest regulatory hurdle for the company. The company was not in compliance with the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Act, the De...
Binance Hires Former US Treasury Criminal Investigator to Enhance Regulatory Compliance

Amid its growing regulatory scrutiny from global watchdogs, Binance has hired a new Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer. The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange has appointed Greg Monahan – a former US Treasury Criminal Investigator. Monahan will serve as Binance’s new Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer. The company announced its latest...
What does the future hold for Binance coin?

Binance Coin (BNB) is one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world. The asset has come a long way from its early days, offering incredible value to investors despite only being available across a handful of exchanges. After suffering a significant price hit following May’s downturn, BNB appears to...
Binance CEO Unveils New Approach to Compliance Amid Regulatory Setbacks

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says the cryptocurrency exchange is taking a proactive approach towards regulatory compliance. Zhao states in a tweet that Binance is ‘pivoting’ after weeks of facing multiple regulatory setbacks across the globe. “Binance pivoting from reactive compliance to proactive compliance. Stay tuned.”. The Binance CEO further says...
Crypto Booster Brian Quintenz to Step Down as CFTC Commissioner

Longtime crypto advocate Brian Quintenz plans to step down from his role as commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Aug. 31, Quintenz announced in a press release Wednesday. Quintenz said that he expects to announce a role in the private sector after his departure from the CFTC....
