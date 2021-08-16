Compliance 'Is a Journey' for Binance, But It Doesn't Have to Be
In the wake of a massive crackdown from regulators, Binance is shifting its strategy. The world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume was altogether banned from carrying out regulated activity in the U.K. Following the company’s inability to meet the UK’s anti-laundering requirements, the country even ordered Binance to place a caution on its website for U.K. users warning them that they are not permitted to carry out any regulated activity in the U.K.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0