Among various types of nanostructures, carbon nanotube (CNT) is one of the most important nanostructures. These nanostructures have been considered due to their mechanical, thermal, and vibrational properties. In this research, this nanostructure’s vibrational behavior in the vicinity of argon flow in the vicinity of ultrasonic velocity was investigated. The effect of factors such as the stability of atomic structures, the atomic manner of carbon nanotubes in the presence of ultrasonic fluid, the influence of carbon nanotubes’ length, and the chirality of carbon nanotubes on vibrational behavior was studied by molecular dynamics simulation. The MD simulations display an enhance in amplitude and a decrease in the oscillation frequency. Physically, these simulations’ results indicated the appropriate mechanical strength of carbon nanotubes in the presence of argon fluid. Numerically, the simulated carbon nanotubes’ minimum oscillation amplitude and frequency were equal to 2.02 nm and 10.14 ps−1. On the other hand, the maximum physical quantities were expressed as 4.03 nm and 13.01 ps−1.