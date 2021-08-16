MM 8.16: Update on the Terps in the NFL after the first week of preseason
A few former Terps have been showcasing their abilities during the opening week of the NFL preseason. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. had himself a solid day on the ground against the Philadelphia Eagles in an eight-point victory. McFarland finished tied-second on the team in carries with nine and ran for 34 yards and a touchdown. He had an average of 3.8 yards per carry and his longest individual rush went for 11 yards. McFarland also had one catch for seven yards.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0