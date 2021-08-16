Cancel
California State

Smoke/Air Quality Outlook for the California Monument Fire and McFarland Fire for Monday, August 16, 2021

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 16, 2021 - The US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program Smoke Outlook for the Monument Fire for Monday. Fire: The McFarland Fire grew to 51,909 with containment at 68%. The Monument fire, now 97,287 acres, is reporting 10% containment. Both fires had significant growth on the southeast side of their perimeters due to the northwest winds and the clearing of smoke over the fire - teams are expecting similar active fire behavior today.

