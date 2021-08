For many Milwaukee Bucks fans, their perception about Pat Connaughton changed after the 2020-21 season and Bucks championship run. This isn’t to say that no one valued him, but he certainly wasn’t the most popular Buck, especially so after re-signing last offseason. But here we are. Connaughton had a great regular season, put together an even better playoff run, and was an invaluable member of the rotation in every playoff series. The Bucks don’t win the championship without Connaughton, that’s probably something everyone can agree with.