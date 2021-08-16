I-69 Update: Traffic pattern changes expected along Ind. 37 in Morgan, Johnson counties
Traffic pattern changes on Ind. 37 are another sign of construction progress in Johnson and Morgan counties. Stay alert for a traffic switch midweek from Olive Branch Road/County Road 800 North to Stones Crossing Road/CR 700 North in Johnson County. Ind. 37 southbound will cross the median and be separated from northbound traffic using concrete barriers. This will allow crews to begin replacing a creek crossing.www.reporter-times.com
