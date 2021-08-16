Cancel
I-69 Update: Traffic pattern changes expected along Ind. 37 in Morgan, Johnson counties

By E-Edition
Martinsville Reporter-Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic pattern changes on Ind. 37 are another sign of construction progress in Johnson and Morgan counties. Stay alert for a traffic switch midweek from Olive Branch Road/County Road 800 North to Stones Crossing Road/CR 700 North in Johnson County. Ind. 37 southbound will cross the median and be separated from northbound traffic using concrete barriers. This will allow crews to begin replacing a creek crossing.

