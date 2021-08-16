Cancel
Interior Design

Pennycroft House / Napier Clarke Architects

By Curated by Paula Pintos
ArchDaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. Pennycroft is an impressive five-bedroom family home that replaces an outdated 1930s house on a semi-rural plot on the edge of Great Missenden in Buckinghamshire. To comply with the strict regulations in a designated ‘Area of Special Character’ – the design is a contemporary interpretation of the local Arts and Crafts architecture and references successful architectural elements of that era while offering a solution to better suit the needs of modern-day family living.

