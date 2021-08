BOSTON (CBS) – Tropical Storm Henri became a Hurricane around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The official path has shifted to the west a touch with projected landfall to Long Island on Sunday afternoon. Even still, this is not the time to put our guard down. There is still some wiggle room in the track and even the slight bump back east will make dramatic impacts in Massachusetts. (WBZ-TV Graphic) A Flood Watch has been hoisted for Worcester County as 2”+ of rain is likely. Central MA is already waterlogged so low lying areas and poor drainage spots...