Dr Dre’s daughter starts GoFundMe for help with ‘desperate situation’

Dr Dre’s eldest daughter, LaTanya Young, has started a GoFundMe to help her with what she calls a “desperate situation”.

Young, who claims to be homeless, told the Daily Mail that she is currently living out of her car.

“My kids are staying with friends. They are not living in the car, it’s just me,” she said.

Her fundraising page states: “This fundraiser is to help Latanya and her four kids find a safe and stable home.”

“She is currently working at DoorDash to keep afloat and these funds will be deeply appreciated. Thank you so much.”

Young also told the Mail : “I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while.”

She alleges that the only communication she has had with her music producer father – one of the richest men in the music industry – is through his team. She claims that he cut her off financially in January 2020.

Young also said that she wished for a reconciliation with her father, who sold his Beats Electronics headphones company to Apple for $3b (£2.1b) in 2014.

“I know my dad is a busy man but I hope he will see it and reach back out to me on a father-daughter level,” she said.

(Getty Images)

At this time of writing, Young had raised a little over $5000 (£3600).

The Independent has contacted representatives of Dr Dre for comment.