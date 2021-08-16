Hospital in Morehead converts unit into surge COVID ICU
MOREHEAD, Ky (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 task force at St. Claire Healthcare has been working behind the scenes to prepare the hospital to handle a spike in COVID-positive patients. On Sunday, August 15, St. Claire Regional Medical Center’s post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) was converted to a Surge COVID ICU. A portion of the COVID-positive patients currently admitted to ICU were transferred to the surge unit to make space for incoming COVID-positive admissions.www.wsaz.com
