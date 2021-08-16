Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morehead, KY

Hospital in Morehead converts unit into surge COVID ICU

By WSAZ News Staff
WSAZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOREHEAD, Ky (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 task force at St. Claire Healthcare has been working behind the scenes to prepare the hospital to handle a spike in COVID-positive patients. On Sunday, August 15, St. Claire Regional Medical Center’s post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) was converted to a Surge COVID ICU. A portion of the COVID-positive patients currently admitted to ICU were transferred to the surge unit to make space for incoming COVID-positive admissions.

www.wsaz.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morehead, KY
Government
Morehead, KY
Health
City
Morehead, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Morehead, KY
Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Icu#Wsaz#Pacu#Surge Covid Icu#St Claire Healthcare#Medical Affairs#Claire Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Can ousted 'Jeopardy' host, Mike Richards, recover his reputation after public backlash? Expert weighs in

Mike Richards resigned as host of "Jeopardy!" just nine days after it was announced he would succeed the late Alex Trebek as its permanent host. Richards stepped down Friday after past inappropriate comments he made on the "The Randumb Show" podcast resurfaced. The 46-year-old, who hosted the podcast from 2013 to 2014 while he was working at "The Price is Right," made derogatory comments about women, people with mental disabilities, little people and the poor.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

School mask battle grips Texas

The conflict over face coverings between Texas school districts and the state government took a turn this week when the Texas Education Agency (TEA) declared it would not enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) ban on school mask mandates amid ongoing court cases. The move comes amid a fierce battle over...

Comments / 1

Community Policy