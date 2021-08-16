How Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Became A Style Icon – And 6 Ways To Channel Her Best Looks
Long before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship dominated headlines around the world, there was another couple who captured the attention of the world's media. John F Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette started dating in 1994 and began to be perceived as America's answer to a royal couple. They married in 1996, only to tragically die in a plane crash just three years later. Now, FX and 20th Television have announced that their relationship will be the subject of a new American Story spinoff series.graziadaily.co.uk
Comments / 0