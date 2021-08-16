There’s no one right path to work–life balance—but there are plenty of wrong ones
The road to “work–life balance” is a near-guaranteed path to failure. For years now, we’ve heard endless discussions on how to make work–life balance a reality, and time and time again, we see those concepts challenged, redefined, and downright labeled an impossibility. And then you hear from the occasional person that it’s achievable. But there are so many variables, including home life, earning power, proximity to support and help, and work role and responsibilities that approaching balance in any one way will most certainly not work for everyone. What balance looks like for a 25-year-old, single and childless software engineer who walks to work in San Francisco will be drastically different from the balance of a 38-year-old single parent that has a three-hour commute every day.www.fastcompany.com
