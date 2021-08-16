Stunning New Lord Of The Rings Collectible Statue Goes On Sale Today
One of the creepiest moments from the first Lord of the Rings film will be available as a very limited-edition statue soon. Weta Workshop's latest Master Collection statue will be available today from 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET, with the collectible being a snapshot from The Fellowship of the Ring that recreates the sequence where the Hobbits hide from a Nazgul that is in hot pursuit of Frodo and the One Ring.www.gamespot.com
