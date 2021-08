To my fellow owner/members of Sun City West regarding the Lou Mancuso recall vote:. After growing up in the banking business over the past 50 years, of which 23 were spent in the Valley, I have managed thousands of people and worked with hundreds of other managers who were responsible for thousands of employees and millions of customers. Most were smart, honest people who, as all people, had opinions and shared them in the many committees and work groups to provide direction for some of the largest banks in the Valley and the country. As with all people, I and others had various differences of opinion, but for the most part did what was best for the customer and the company we represented and for the most part tried to keep any special agendas out of the process.