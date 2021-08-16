Celtics' Payton Pritchard Scores 92 Points In Pro-Am Game

Not all NBA players receive the right amount of national-pundit hugs. Fans of specific teams are, for the most part, pretty good at showering non-megastars with the proper love. They understand the value and importance of certain role players, youngsters, past-their-heyday stars and the like better than those who chopper in to check out a couple of games or box-score watch here and there. Good for them. Pinpointing their team's most underrated player also isn't for them.