Celtics' Payton Pritchard Scores 92 Points In Pro-Am Game
If you've been paying attention to the NBA offseason, then you would know that pro-am games have been the perfect proving grounds for already-established NBA players who might not get the same love as the game's superstars. For instance, Isaiah Thomas made headlines for scoring 65 points and 81 points in two separate pro-am games just about a week ago. Now, a new star has emerged on the pro-am circuit and his name is Payton Pritchard.www.hotnewhiphop.com
