Healthy Living: Would you serve on a nonprofit board?
Nonprofit mergers hold no fear for Linda Rhodes. For the last decade or so, Rhodes – mother of three and grandmother of five – has served on the Board of Directors of The Arc Eastern Connecticut. Currently, she is Board president. The retired Colchester assistant principal started her career in Illinois as a speech language pathologist. “There was a large, active Chapter of The Arc in Illinois. I have always known about The Arc.”www.norwichbulletin.com
Comments / 0