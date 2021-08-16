Cancel
Healthy Living: Would you serve on a nonprofit board?

Norwich Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNonprofit mergers hold no fear for Linda Rhodes. For the last decade or so, Rhodes – mother of three and grandmother of five – has served on the Board of Directors of The Arc Eastern Connecticut. Currently, she is Board president. The retired Colchester assistant principal started her career in Illinois as a speech language pathologist. “There was a large, active Chapter of The Arc in Illinois. I have always known about The Arc.”

