Healthy Living: Would you serve on a nonprofit board?

The Town of Los Gatos is required to prepare an updated Housing Element for the period covering 2023-2031 by January 31, 2023. Given the community interest in housing and development-related topics, the Town will establish a Housing Element Advisory Board to assist with the preparation of the Housing Element and to provide recommendations on specific strategies, concepts, and/or policies to accommodate the Town’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment of 1,993 housing units for the next eight-year period. The Town is looking for up to four residents to join the Town’s General Plan Committee to participate in this effort.