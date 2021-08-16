Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard among the biggest losers after Patrick Beverley’s departure
The Patrick Beverley era in Hollywood is over. That’s after the Los Angeles Clippers have decided to part ways with guard Patrick Beverley by trading him to the Memphis Grizzlies with Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu for Eric Bledsoe. There are a number of things that Clippers fans will miss about the combative Beverley. While he’s never been a great scorer for the Clippers, he was a defensive menace that shares the same intensity on that end of the floor with Kawhi Leonard.clutchpoints.com
