Ty Segall announces 2022 North American tour, shares “Feel Good” video ft. Denée Segall

Kevin Morby is releasing his demos from last year's great Sundowner as an album called A Night At The Little Los Angeles that will be out October 1 via Dead Oceans. The title comes from the shed in his backyard in Kansas City, which he dubbed "Little Los Angeles," where he made the demos on a four-track portastudio. “When I later went into a proper studio to make what would become Sundowner, my goal was to capture the essence of these initial recordings," says Kevin, "and here you will now have access to the very essence I was chasing."