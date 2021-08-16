Cancel
Music

Ty Segall announces 2022 North American tour, shares “Feel Good” video ft. Denée Segall

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the highlights from Ty Segall's great new album Harmonizer is "Feel Good," which veers into skronky new wave territory and features his wife, Denée, on lead vocals. “’Feel Good’ is about allowing oneself to be confident and unrestrained in regard to whatever makes them feel good, be it emotionally, physically, or beyond," says Denée. "It’s also about extending this sentiment to another who might desire this same sort of freedom, but needs a little encouragement. It’s an ode to the joy that comes from loving and supporting one another unconditionally.”

www.brooklynvegan.com

Ty Segall
