Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Creeping Death releasing new EP ‘The Edge of Existence’ (watch the video for the title track)

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas death metallers Creeping Death will release a new six-song EP, The Edge Of Existence, on October 8 via eOne (pre-order). The EP was produced and mixed by Ryan Bram (who's also worked with Gatecreeper, Spirit Adrift, Terminal Nation, and more), and guitarist Trey Pemberton says, "We’re aren’t trying to be the most innovative death metal band. We just want to be heavy and fun. You’ll hear a natural progression from Wretched Illusions to The Edge Of Existence. And the next LP will be different, as well. Each release will be at least a little bit different from each other, but they will all still sound like Creeping Death. That’s who we are."

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Brooklyn#Las Vegas#Dallas#Spirit Adrift#Terminal Nation#Tx 10 30 2021#Md 11 07 2021#Wi 11 13 2021#Ne#Oriental Theater#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Rock Musicghostcultmag.com

Creeping Death Shares New Single and Video, New EP Incoming

Texas crossover Death Metallers Creeping Death have announced a new EP- The Edge of Existence due out October 8th, 2021, via Entertainment One! The band released their first single and video for the title track right now!. https://www.brooklynvegan.com/creeping-death-releasing-new-ep-the-edge-of-existence-watch-the-video-for-the-title-track/. Crafted at Homewrecker Recording Studio in Tucson, Arizona and produced and mixed...
brooklynvegan.com

Dan Deacon & Flock of Dimes play a free virtual concert tonight

After a few episodes from London, virtual concert series There is Light returns to the US tonight (8/17) at 8 PM ET on Twitch with co-headline sets from Flock of Dimes (aka Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak) and Dan Deacon. They're both performing live from Union Stage in Washington DC, and you can ask questions for them in the Twitch chat; a Q&A will follow their sets.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Preservation Hall Jazz Band, SAINt JHN, Bush / Stone Temple Pilots, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. New Orleans' Preservation Hall Jazz Band will be on tour this summer and fall. They've got shows this weekend in Raleigh and Sugar Hill, GA with Tank & The Bangas, then they'll be in NYC to play the McKittrick Hotel on September 2, followed by two CT shows. They've also got dates in Park City, UT, Tampa, New Orleans, and San Francisco. All dates are here.
brooklynvegan.com

Kevin Morby releasing ‘Sundowner’ demos album (listen to “Campfire”)

Kevin Morby is releasing his demos from last year's great Sundowner as an album called A Night At The Little Los Angeles that will be out October 1 via Dead Oceans. The title comes from the shed in his backyard in Kansas City, which he dubbed "Little Los Angeles," where he made the demos on a four-track portastudio. “When I later went into a proper studio to make what would become Sundowner, my goal was to capture the essence of these initial recordings," says Kevin, "and here you will now have access to the very essence I was chasing."
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The Joy Formidable thrash around in a river in video for new song “Sevier” (watch)

The Joy Formidable's new album Into The Blue arrives this Friday (8/20) via Enci Records in North America, Full Time Hobby in Europe and Soundly Distro in the rest of the world (pre-order), and ahead of its release, we're premiering one last single and its video, "Sevier." It's a big, loud, sludgy rock song that will take you right back to the grunge era, and the video -- which features Ritzy Bryan thrashing around with her guitar in the Sevier river -- looks very '90s too. If you miss that era, this scratches the itch.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Phoebe Bridgers’ “Kyoto” reworked by Bartees Strange, The Marias & Glitch Gum (listen)

Phoebe Bridgers is about to return to the road in September, playing her first shows in support of her excellent second solo album, 2020's Punisher. Ahead of that, she's shared three new remixes of Punisher single "Kyoto," by Bartees Strange, The Marias, and Glitch Gum. All three offer wildly different takes on the track - The Marias inject it with loungey, stylized vibes, Glitch Gum launches it into hyperpop oblivion, and Bartees gives it a baroque, fabulously orchestrated cover, not unlike his transformative renditions of The National's songs.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

WILLOW doing 2021 headlining tour before opening for Billie Eilish

WILLOW recently announced that she'll open part of Billie Eilish's 2022 tour (including the two Madison Square Garden shows and the Prudential Center show), but you'll also be able to catch her headlining much smaller shows much sooner. She just announced a run of late summer/early fall shows that kicks...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Exodus detail first album in 7 years ‘Persona Non Grata’ (exclusive vinyl pre-order + new song)

Pre-order our exclusive colored variant of Exodus' first album in 7 years. Thrash legends Exodus have been talking about their anticipated new album Persona Non Grata for a while, and now it's officially announced. It's due November 19 via Nuclear Blast, and we've teamed up with the band on a very cool looking "bone & beer swirl with red & brown splatter" vinyl variant, limited to just 300 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last. That's a mock-up above.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Hubert Lenoir shares “Dimanche Soir,” announces U.S. tour dates

Montreal's Hubert Lenoir is gearing up to release his new album, which has been slightly retitled, now called PICTURA DE IPSE : Musique directe, and will be out September 15 via Worse/Terrible and Simone Records. Where his Polaris-nominated 2018 debut was more of a rock affair, this one floats on hazy R&B vibes. You can get a feel for that with new single and video, "Dimanche Soir" ("Sunday Night").
Musictheprp.com

Exodus Set November Release For New Album “Persona Non Grata”, Debut “The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)” Music Video

Exodus have unveiled the details for their eleventh studio album, “Persona Non Grata“. Nuclear Blast have scheduled a November 19th release date for that outing, with pre-orders having been launched at this location. Recording sessions took place at drummer Tom Hunting‘s home studio with Steve Lagudi engineering. Andy Sneap (KIllswitch Engage, Fear Factory) handled the mixing duties.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Anamanaguchi, Remi Wolf, Suzanne Vega, Off With Their Heads, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. 8-bit superstars Anamanaguchi have announced fall dates with Wavedash that will kick off October 10 at NYC's Webster Hall and from there hits DC, Boston, Pittsburgh, New Haven and Philly. The band note all shows are require vax or pcr negative test. All dates are here.
Hawthorne, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Hawthorne Heights Releases Title Track Of New Album

(DAYTON, OH) -- Hawthorne Heights have unveiled the emotive title track from their forthcoming eight full-length album on August 10th. “I really wanted to name this album after those lyrics,” singer JT Woodruff explained about “The Rain Just Follows Me.”. “It perfectly described what I’ve been going through," continued Woodruff....
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Listen to Guided by Voices’ “High in the Rain” from upcoming album

Guided by Voices are gearing up to release the awesomely titled It's Not Them. It Couldn't Be Them. It Is Them! -- their second album of 2021 -- on October 22 via Rockathon Records. You can get another early taste of the album via its second single, the soaring "High in the Rain," that rocks with both a string and a horn section. The song premieres in this post -- listen to that and check out Bob's handwritten lyrics below.
nextmosh.com

Warkings release new video for “We Are The Fire”

European power metal brutes Warkings have released a new music video for their single titled “We Are The Fire” — watch the clip below. The track appears on the band’s new full-length offering, ‘Revolution,’ which drops this Friday (August 20th) through Napalm Records (pre-order). A presser states, “WARKINGS Warriors beware!...
Entertainmentthefocus.news

T Rodgers' death announced: Bloods gang founder passes away at 64

T Rodgers’ death was announced early yesterday evening. The west coast founder of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation Bloods gang passed away at the age of 64. The legacy of the author, humanitarian, and producer is prolific, as fans and friends take to social media to share their respects. We remember the life and work of T Rodgers.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

This 1-Mile Trail In Florida Leads To A Black Rock Beach With Mountains Of Driftwood

You don’t need to trek too far in order to explore some true natural beauty in Florida. In fact, there is a one-mile trail known as Black Rock Trail that will take you to the black rock beaches and mountains of weathered driftwood all in one shot. Nestled in the beautiful serene Big Talbot Island […] The post This 1-Mile Trail In Florida Leads To A Black Rock Beach With Mountains Of Driftwood appeared first on Only In Your State.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

The Game Releases New Song & Video ‘Worldwide Summer Vacation’: Watch

The Game seems to be readying to drop his new project. The Compton veteran has shared a new song called ‘Worldwide Summer Vacation’ which seems to be aimed at the L.A. Summer with its laidback vibe. Produced by Duke, the new song is a part of an upcoming “playlist” featuring new music from The Game, according to the press release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy