Creeping Death releasing new EP ‘The Edge of Existence’ (watch the video for the title track)

Texas death metallers Creeping Death will release a new six-song EP, The Edge Of Existence, on October 8 via eOne (pre-order). The EP was produced and mixed by Ryan Bram (who's also worked with Gatecreeper, Spirit Adrift, Terminal Nation, and more), and guitarist Trey Pemberton says, "We’re aren’t trying to be the most innovative death metal band. We just want to be heavy and fun. You’ll hear a natural progression from Wretched Illusions to The Edge Of Existence. And the next LP will be different, as well. Each release will be at least a little bit different from each other, but they will all still sound like Creeping Death. That’s who we are."