Jefferson Park Neighbors Say Proposed Condo Development On Vacant Church Lot Is Too Big

JEFFERSON PARK — Plans for proposed condo buildings on the land of an old church did not sit well with some Far Northwest Side residents at a public meeting last week. Hudson Construction Services wants to build an 18-unit condo project at 5850 N. Elston Ave. that would replace the United Methodist Church lot, which has been for sale for more than a year. The project calls for three three-story buildings, each with six condos, and a total of 24 parking spots.