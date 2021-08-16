Letter: United Way support for Carlisle Victory Circle
The Carlisle Victory Circle Inc., has been fortunate to receive past support from the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County, helping us achieve our mission of working with young people to encourage and prepare them for their future through education and character development. I am writing to encourage community support and participation in the upcoming fall campaign. Nonprofit organizations like ours benefit greatly from United Way support in being able to carry out our important work.cumberlink.com
