Having a regular language class or tutoring session is a great way to give yourself structure and dedicated guidance for your language practice. To get the most out of your language classes, what should you be doing in between? The key is frequency. Just like working out, the more often you do it, the quicker you’ll see the results. Sure, some have the time to work with a teacher on a daily basis which is a sure-fire way to get that frequency in. If you’re like most, you’ll be meeting once or twice a week. So what to do on those off days?