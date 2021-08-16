Linux Fu: Walk, Chew Gum

Computer users tend to amass a lot of data over the years, whether it's important personal projects, digital photos, videos, music, or code repositories. While hard drives tend to be pretty big these days, sometimes you have to step back and take stock of what you're actually storing on your drives. The classic Linux commands df and du are quick ways to gain insight about what's on your drive, and they provide a reliable report that's easy to parse and process. That's great for scripting and processing, but the human brain doesn't always respond well to hundreds of lines of raw data. In recognition of this, the ncdu command aims to provide an interactive report about the space you're using on your hard drive.