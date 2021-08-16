Anxious sign to Run For Cover, release new single “Call From You”
Connecticut's Anxious have been talking about their anticipated debut album for a while, and though most details are still TBA, they did just release a new single from it and they revealed that they've signed to Run For Cover (who also recently signed related band One Step Closer). The new song is called "Call From You," and it marks a clear progression from their very promising 2019, Triple B Records-released EP Never Better.www.brooklynvegan.com
