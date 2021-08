Whether you’re looking for another way to support the causes you love or seeking to protect your loved ones, here are some tips to get started. Many people know they need to make a will, but it never becomes priority No. 1. Creating a will can seem scary, complicated, and expensive. Many people avoid it simply because they don’t know where to start. In fact, nearly half of all Americans over the age of 55 do not have a will, and we know that the number of people with an up-to-date will or a will that includes a planned gift to a nonprofit is even smaller.