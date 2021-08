The pop icon is working on deluxe editions of her entire discography ahead of her 40th anniversary in the biz. Madonna is working on new versions of classic material, girl. In celebration of her 63rd birthday and upcoming 40th year as a recording artist, the pop icon announced Monday that a new deal with Warner Music Group will entail the release of "an extensive, multi-year series of catalog releases that will revisit the groundbreaking music that made her an international icon" for the first time, including "expansive deluxe editions" of her classic albums as well as "unique releases for special events" — all of which will be personally curated by Madonna.