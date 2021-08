With Webmin, you can better secure and manage your instances of Rocky Linux. Jack Wallen walks you through the process of getting this web-based tool up and running. Webmin is a great tool for admins new to Linux. With this web-based admin system, you can take care of just about anything you need, including security concerns such as SSH configuration, system upgrades, service management and more. With distributions such as Rocky Linux (a 1:1 RHEL binary compatible operating system), Webmin isn't included in the standard repositories, so you'll need to jump through a couple of hoops to get it up and running.