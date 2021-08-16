It all seriousness this is true

I have two kids who are scholarship athletes in non revs (one a two sport athlete at a small but well-funded D2), and they are probably part of the last generation in those sports. I imagine there will be a coalescence of the P5 schools who retain a lot of the olympic sports, but outside that, you'll see a hemorrhaging of those sports in D1. As for D2 and D3, as they don't rely as much (or at all) on things like gate and tv revenue, they may be spared. From my observation, D2 and D3 are much more the true scholar-athlete experience anyway.