The Huge Caribou Coffee Data Breach You Probably Didn't Know About

While Costco is highly applauded for great deals, bulk purchases, and tasty samples, the experience can be overwhelming to many shoppers. In an interview with Mashed, Dr. Nicole Avena, a research neuroscientist, health psychologist, nutrition expert, and author of "Why Diets Fail," shared some insights about the phenomenon of how the store so many of us love also produces significant levels of anxiety. One of the main contributors to anxiety is buying in bulk, which can upend a person's shopping plans. Dr. Avena explained, "Without preparation, it can be a lot easier to get anxious when deciding whether or not to purchase an item. You may have trouble figuring out how flexible your list really is, and what your backup plan should be if you don't buy certain things."