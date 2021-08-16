The Huge Caribou Coffee Data Breach You Probably Didn't Know About
When you go to Caribou Coffee for a morning pick-me-up, you never expect to have your bank card compromised. This exact incident occurred in December 2018 when the coffee chain announced that customers' credit card information leaked as a result of a data breach. According to The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, Caribou Coffee's president disclosed that the chain first noticed signs of strange activity on its network on November 28, 2018. After an investigation led by an American cybersecurity company Mandiant, experts found that an unauthorized user accessed the chain's point-of-sale systems.www.mashed.com
