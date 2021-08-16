Cancel
The Aggrolites’ classic s/t LP now available on yellow vinyl (exclusively in our stores)

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA "dirty reggae" vets The Aggrolites' 2006 breakthrough self-titled album (and first for Tim Armstrong's Hellcat Records) was out of print on vinyl for years before Pirates Press gave it a long-awaited reissue. We've teamed up with the label on a limited yellow variant, available exclusively in our stores. Get yours now while they last, and we've got a couple other Aggrolites records available at the moment too.

