Grab the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL mechanical keyboard for a low price of $158

By John Levite
windowscentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed the sort of tenkeyless mechanical keyboard that'll become the only keyboard you ever need? That might be the Steelseries Apex Pro TKL keyboard for you, and you can get it on sale for just $157.99 at Amazon right now. This keyboard has been selling for $180 for some time, and it has never ever gone as low as today's sale. In fact, at other retailers like Best Buy it's still going for its regular $180 price. The version with a full numpad on the side goes for $200.

