A 27-year-old female mayor in Afghanistan says the Taliban 'will come for people like me and kill me'

By Grace Panetta
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSRgY_0bT26LTG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33UzaU_0bT26LTG00
Zarifa Ghafari during the International Women of Courage Awards Ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020.

Carolyn Kaster/AP

  • A prominent female mayor in Afghanistan says the Taliban "will come for people like me and kill me."
  • Zarifa Ghafari, 27, is the country's youngest mayor and the first female mayor of her province.
  • Ghafari has survived attempts on her life already, and her father was assassinated last year.
A prominent female mayor and women's rights advocate in Afghanistan said the Taliban "will come for people like me and kill me" as the militant Islamist group retook control of the country.

Zarifa Ghafari, 27, leads the city of Maidan Sharh. She is Afghanistan's youngest mayor, became the first female mayor of the Maidan Wardak province in 2018, and has championed women's rights in Afghanistan for years , hosting her own radio show and founding a nongovernmental organization focused on empowering women economically.

"I'm sitting here waiting for them to come," Ghafari told the UK's iNews of the Taliban . "There is no one to help me or my family. I'm just sitting with them and my husband.

"And they will come for people like me and kill me. I can't leave my family. And anyway, where would I go?"

The collapse of Afghanistan's government in the wake of the US military's withdrawal from the nation and the resurgence of Taliban control of the country directly threatens the safety of women in Afghanistan , especially activists, journalists, and female politicians like Ghafari.

Ghafari has faced resistance to her leadership in her relatively conservative province, received numerous death threats, and survived multiple attempts on her life .

And in November, her father, Abdul Wasi Ghafari, a colonel in the Afghan army, was assassinated in Kabul , the country's capital. Ghafari attributed the fatal attack to the Taliban.

"They don't want me in Maidan Shar. That is why they killed my dad," Ghafari said at the time, according to The New York Times .

"I am so broken," she added. "I don't know who to rely on. But I won't stop now even if they come after me again. I am not scared to die anymore."

In May, Ghafari told Time magazine that the US's withdrawal from Afghanistan wouldn't deter her.

"For more than 60 years, men have had all the opportunities, but they haven't succeeded or found solutions for ongoing conflicts," Ghafari told the outlet. "I'm so confident that we, as women, can do better than anyone else."

Read the original article on Business Insider

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
WorldBBC

'They will kill me': Desperate Afghans seek way out after Taliban takeover

The rapid Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has left some fearing for their lives and seeking to escape the country, often by any means necessary. The militant Islamist group is said to be carrying out door-to-door searches while violent scenes have also been reported at some Taliban-controlled checkpoints. The militants seized...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Fox News

First female Afghan Air Force pilot: 'Don't believe' Taliban propaganda about women's rights

The first female Air Force pilot in Afghanistan's history spoke out on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to warn others that the Taliban will "hurt women the most." "Unfortunately, my family is still there. And since I have heard what happened in Afghanistan, I cannot sleep, I cannot get my mind together, I am so in fear for their security. And, of course, it hasn't been only about me," Rahmani told "Fox & Friends."
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: Taliban ‘tortured and massacred’ men from Hazara minority on march to Kabul

Taliban militants tortured and killed several members of an ethnic minority group as they swept through Afghanistan, a leading human rights charity has said.Witnesses told Amnesty International members of the militant group carried out a massacre of the Hazara minority in early July in Ghazni, about 90 miles southwest of Kabul.Since the killings, the Taliban has taken full control of Afghanistan after entering the capital on Sunday.Its leaders have sought to assure the world that the group has changed from when it was last in power in the late 1990s, when women were prevented from working and criminals had their...
EducationWBNS 10TV Columbus

Yes, the Taliban denied women education the last time they ruled Afghanistan

The Taliban is now shaping Afghanistan’s next government after its Aug. 15 capture of the nation’s capital, Kabul, and the continuing withdrawal of American forces. Immediately following the capital’s fall, the international community began to express concerns about women’s rights within the country. Women in Afghanistan have also reportedly feared the changes the Taliban could bring to their lives, worried about a return to decades-old restrictions. One of the most common concerns is that the Taliban could once again ban education for women and girls.
Educationbuffalonynews.net

I fear for my Afghan sisters, says Nobel laureate Malala

Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has expressed fear for women and girls in Afghanistan as the Taliban has once again taken control of the war-torn country after 20 years of US military operations. "The Taliban -- who until losing power 20 years ago barred nearly...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

America has abandoned the women of Afghanistan

The fear is palpable that Afghanistan will return to its pre-9/11 days of fundamentalism, oppression and fanatical misogyny, writes Jill Filipovic. But one thing is different now: Afghanistan's women -- who have been used as pawns on every side of the conflict -- have tasted freedom in the last 20 years, and took it upon themselves to advocate for women's rights as they rebuilt their country. They are heroes and visionaries and the US should have them at the top of its refugee list.
POTUSNew York Post

Trump calls Afghanistan collapse ‘most humiliating’ moment for US

Former President Donald Trump described the ongoing mayhem in Afghanistan as the worst humiliation in American history, while defending the agreement his administration struck with the Taliban last year. “It’s a great thing that we’re getting out, but nobody has ever handled a withdrawal worse than Joe Biden,” the 45th...
WorldSalt Lake Tribune

David Schwendiman: Afghanistan haunts me

Like many Utahns, including members of the Utah National Guard, regular military, civilians in government service and contractors, I spent too much time, energy and passion there in my four years on the ground, working with too many Afghans I came to admire and value both as colleagues and friends, losing more people I worked with and cared about than I want to remember but can’t forget, not to feel profoundly shaken, saddened and guilt-ridden by last week’s events.

