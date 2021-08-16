Cancel
Rams PFF grades: Best, worst performers in preseason loss to Chargers

By Cameron DaSilva
 5 days ago
The Rams kept all of their starters and most of their primary backups on the sideline Saturday night in their preseason opener, a plan that is likely to continue for the next two exhibition games against the Raiders and Broncos. For that reason, their 13-6 loss has to be taken with a grain of salt.

There were some standout performers, however, with Bryce Perkins and Justin Lawler impressing on each side of the ball. There were also a handful of players who really struggled, particularly on defense.

Here are the best and worst performers from Saturday’s game, according to Pro Football Focus’ player grades.

Top 5 offense

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

OL Jordan Meredith: 78.5

OL Tremayne Anchrum: 70.3

WR Jeremiah Haydel: 68.3

WR J.J. Koski: 67.7

QB Bryce Perkins: 65.8

As shaky as the offensive line looked, the two highest-graded players were O-linemen. Anchrum was a real bright spot for the Rams, looking good in his first real game action.

Perkins also played well in limited action, especially when he tucked the ball and ran, picking up two first downs with his legs.

Top 5 defense

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

S J.R. Reed: 90.3

OLB Justin Lawler: 83.7

S JuJu Hughes: 80.4

DL Marquise Copeland: 76.8

DL Michael Hoecht: 75.1

Reed was a standout for the Rams in the secondary, doing a little bit of everything. He had a perfect blitz off the edge to make a stop on third down and broke up another pass, looking very comfortable on defense.

Lawler was obviously a star for the Rams, too, making five tackles with two QB hits and a tackle for a loss. He may have been the most impactful player on the field.

Bottom 5 offense

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

WR Landen Akers: 53.0

OL Chandler Brewer: 47.8

QB Devlin Hodges: 47.2

TE Brycen Hopkins: 45.5

OL Jeremiah Kolone: 43.4

Hopkins didn’t do much with his opportunities. He played 59% of the snaps but only saw two targets and caught one pass for 3 yards. He’s in danger of not making the team.

Hodges also struggled at quarterback, throwing a bad interception in the end zone on fourth down after throwing to his receiver late. He played more than Perkins, but Perkins was the better quarterback Saturday.

Brewer and Kolone allowed too much pressure and didn’t do a good enough job in the running game, leading to defenders getting into the backfield much quicker than any coach would like to see.

Bottom 5 defense

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

OLB/DL John Daka: 49.7

DB Brontae Harris: 45.7

LB Jake Gervase: 38.0

LB Derrick Moncrief: 29.0

S Paris Ford: 28.0

Ford and Moncrief really had trouble in their first NFL games. Ford missed a tackle badly on Larry Rountree, which led to a 25-yard gain. Moncrief also had issues tackling and struggled in run defense, putting him further behind the eight ball before roster cuts.

Harris was targeted often by the Chargers’ quarterbacks and while he held up decently well at times, he gave up a few catches in coverage. That’s to be expected this early in the preseason.

Other notables

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
  • TE Jacob Harris: 60.5
  • WR Tutu Atwell: 63.8
  • RG Bobby Evans: 64.5
  • RB Xavier Jones: 62.3
  • RB Jake Funk: 57.0
  • DL Bobby Brown III: 66.3
  • LB Ernest Jones: 53.8
  • LB Christian Rozeboom: 64.8

