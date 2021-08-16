A beginner’s guide to adding DJ tracks to your synthesizer set

To start: let’s paint a picture. You spent quarantine holed up away from shows and decided to get into synths, drum machines, samplers, and the wide world of hardware noise generators and effects. Now, you have a newfound love of live jamming on your shiny, blinky gear that you want to share with the world – but you’re not quite sure if you have enough original synthesizer material to fill out a whole set, let alone the fear that maybe endlessly tweaking the filter on your Moog might not be as fun for someone else to watch and listen to.