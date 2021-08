The Pittsburgh Pirates farm system has become one of the deepest in the sport. But among all their positions aside from pitcher, what is their deepest group of players?. The Pittsburgh Pirates have built up one of the best minor league farm systems in all of baseball over the course of the last 18-20 months. Since hiring Ben Cherington, the Pirates’ went from a team with very little in the farm to a bright future. This has been through drafting, trading, and amuature signings.