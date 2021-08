The White Sox’s continued misuse of Craig Kimbrel is something I just can’t let go. I’m not trying to be petty about it, both because I don’t *hate* the White Sox and also because it’s not like Craig Kimbrel was a lifer Cub. But it’s just really grinding my gears to see a guy who was the best reliever in baseball, and a Hall-of-Fame-bound closer, not being used as the closer after the July 31 trade.