Elon Musk revealed on Thursday that Tesla is building a humanoid robot and aims to have a prototype ready by 2022. During the company’s AI Day, Musk said that the “Tesla Bot” is intended to be friendly and it will do tasks considered “boring, repetitive and dangerous.” The Tesla CEO believes it will be able perform chores such as going to the store to fetch groceries or helping fix cars, but on a larger level, he predicts the creation will have “profound implications” for the economy.