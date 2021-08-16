Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem to return for 19th season with Heat

By Erin Walsh
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSrlY_0bT24Rao00
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Haslem will be the fifth player to spend an entire career spanning 19-plus years with one franchise. Dirk Nowitzki spent all of his 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Kobe Bryant spent 20 with the Los Angeles Lakers, Tim Duncan spent 19 with the San Antonio Sputs and John Stockton spent 19 with the Utah Jazz.

The 41-year-old has played just five games over the last two seasons, but the Heat consider him an essential piece as he sets a positive example in practice for other players.

Haslem appeared in only one game last season, scoring four points, grabbing a rebound and being called for two technical fouls against the Philadelphia 76ers in May.

In his 18 seasons with the Heat, the Miami native averaged 7.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 49% from the field.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Udonis Haslem
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
John Stockton
Person
Tim Duncan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Mavericks#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Utah Jazz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAYardbarker

Dwight Howard gets brutally honest about Lakers relationship

Dwight Howard agreed to return to the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal early in free agency. By doing so, both sides were able to right one of the more bizarre occurrences of 2019-20’s free agency period. You will recall, last year, Howard publicly announced his return to the...
NBAYardbarker

Breaking Down The Sixers' Newest Addition

Following the conclusion of the Las Vegas Summer League, the Sixers began tweaking their roster before training camp kicks off. Rayjon Tucker was released earlier this week, opening up one of the team's two-way slots. Many initially thought that second-round pick Charles Bassey would be the replacement, but Daryl Morey...
NBAjacksonvillefreepress.com

Shaquille O’Neal Forced to Sell His Stake in the Sacramento Kings

By Michael “Ice-Blue” Harris | August 10, 2021 – via rollingout.com – Shaquille O’Neal is being forced to sell his stake in the Sacramento Kings, but his investment is still a success. The NBA Hall of Famer has been a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings since 2013, when he bought 2 to 4 percent stake in the franchise, according to Forbes. The shrewd businessman invested $5 million in the team, which was worth around $530 million at the time. The Kings are now worth $1.8 billion and the former Los Angeles Laker could now sell his portion for at least $11 million.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Why Michael Jordan Is Still Upset With Charles Barkley

The friendship between Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley – lack of friendship, really – is making headlines again. Barkley, the former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst, revealed in a recent HBO interview that he’s still no longer friends with Jordan. “We’re not,” Barkley told Bob Costas when asked if...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The New York Knicks Starting Lineup Could Make Some Noise In The East Next Season

When the New York Knicks secured a No. 4 seed in the playoffs, the world was shocked. It was enough for Tom Thibodeau to win Coach of the Year because of how shocked the NBA world was. The Knicks hadn’t made the playoffs since 2013. Years of poor choices in free agency, and the draft, led to many years of dismal play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy