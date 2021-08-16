Three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem to return for 19th season with Heat

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Haslem will be the fifth player to spend an entire career spanning 19-plus years with one franchise. Dirk Nowitzki spent all of his 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Kobe Bryant spent 20 with the Los Angeles Lakers, Tim Duncan spent 19 with the San Antonio Sputs and John Stockton spent 19 with the Utah Jazz.

The 41-year-old has played just five games over the last two seasons, but the Heat consider him an essential piece as he sets a positive example in practice for other players.

Haslem appeared in only one game last season, scoring four points, grabbing a rebound and being called for two technical fouls against the Philadelphia 76ers in May.

In his 18 seasons with the Heat, the Miami native averaged 7.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 49% from the field.