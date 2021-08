Written by Dr. Jamie Corroon ND, MPH, Founder & Medical Director of the Center for Medical Cannabis Education and Medical Advisor to CV Sciences. In the past year, despite confusion surrounding their safety and legality, sales of hemp-derived dietary supplement products containing Delta-8 THC (i.e., Delta-8) have spiked throughout the United States, by as much as 144% according to some reports. At best, these Delta-8 products may benefit consumers while elucidating loopholes in existing regulations. At worst, they may put consumers at risk and damage the legitimacy and reputation of the fledgling hemp-derived dietary supplement industry.