Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Taliban fighter warns CNN reporter US troops need to stay out of Afghanistan

By Dominick Mastrangelo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GtCia_0bT23PeJ00

A Taliban fighter offered a simple warning to CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward on Sunday when asked about the group's message for the United States.

"America already spent enough time in Afghanistan," he said. "They need to leave, they already lost lots of time and lots of money."

The fighter told Ward "everything is under control" and said Afghan citizens should not "worry" about the militant group's occupation of the war-torn nation.

The Taliban overtook Kabul on Sunday after a stunningly quick rise following President Biden 's decision to remove U.S. troops from the country and end the nation's longest war.

It served as a humiliating end to the U.S. presence in the country and has opened Biden up to furious criticism.

It has also raised real concerns about the future for Afghanistan's women.

Taliban forces are currently guarding the presidential complex in Kabul, Ward reported, and a growing sense of uncertainty and dread are filling the streets.

"They just told me to stand to the side because I'm a woman," Ward said. She pointed her head downward during her report and wore a head covering.

Afghan citizens told Ward they fear for their safety and are uncertain of their homeland's future under the Taliban's rule.

"I can't predict even seconds right now or even minutes right now," one man told Ward. "So that's why I don't know what will happen tomorrow."

Biden said in an announcement on Saturday that the U.S. would send 1,000 more troops to Afghanistan to assist with evacuating U.S. personnel following Taliban advances.

Comments / 528

The Hill

The Hill

324K+
Followers
33K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Cnn#Cnn#Clarissaward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Taiwan, Israel, Japan will get the message behind Biden’s neglect of US allies in Afghanistan

Historians aren’t actually sure that Nero caused or neglected a fire that consumed much of ancient Rome. Historians, however much they’d like to, won’t be able to deny that President Biden bears full responsibility for America’s humiliating retreat from Afghanistan, and our neglect of the tens of thousands who aided us and now face torture and death from the Taliban.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Taliban fighters dressed as US troops to mock America in propaganda videos

After a humiliating swift takeover of Afghanistan amid President Biden’s botched troop withdrawal, Taliban leaders and fighters are now rubbing it in America’s face — showing off their new uniforms and gear taken from US special forces stockpiles provided to the Afghan army. Khalil Haqqani, a designated global terrorist subject...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fact check: Biden claims al Qaeda is 'gone' from Afghanistan. Then the Pentagon confirms it's still there

Washington (CNN) — Defending the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Friday: "Look, let's put this thing in perspective. What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan as well as -- as well as -- getting Osama bin Laden. And we did."
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
AfghanistanPosted by
The Independent

How the Taliban is funded: Where the militant group gets money and weapons

The swift Taliban military onslaught that saw the militant group take over the whole of Afghanistan in a matter of weeks revealed how wealthy it has become since the ousting of its regime in 2001.In the past two decades, the insurgents have run a state-like economy in the areas they controlled. They relied on various fundraising sources, such as drug trafficking and other criminal activities, extortion and taxes, charitable donations and foreign assistance.“The Taliban operates a classic ‘territory controlling’ financial model; in other words, it earns the bulk of its funds from the people and businesses in areas that...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden dodged duty when he left Bagram, and then he dodged the question about it

President Joe Biden in his Friday press conference on Afghanistan again dodged the single most important question, the one most relevant to why the situation there became such a debacle. The perspicacious question, the final one asked in the pathetically abbreviated press conference, came from National Public Radio’s Scott Detrow.
Posted by
Reuters

Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to...

Comments / 528

Community Policy