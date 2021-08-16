Disney's Back In Business Thanks To Its Enduring Magic
Although the parks alone are not yet profitable, the parks, experiences and products segment returned to profitability for the first time since the Covid pandemic began for Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) who is finally recovering from an invisible enemy that crushed its perfectly exposed business model. On Thursday, it reported a sharp jump in sales for the June quarter as more visitors are going to its parks whereas viewers are going back to theaters and subscribing to its Disney+ streaming service.
