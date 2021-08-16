Retail Kicks Off Final Stretch Of Earnings Season Amid A Slew Of Manufacturing, Retail, And Housing Data

US stocks wavered after mixed economic data from the US. Data from the Labor Department showed that the number of Americans filing for jobless claims declined from 377k to 348k last week. This was a better number than the expected decline to 363k. As a result, the number of continuing jobless claims declined from 2.89k to more than 2.82k. On the other hand, the Delta variant has led to manufacturing challenges. The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index declined from 21.9 in July to 19.4 in August. This decline was worse than the median estimate of 23.0. The top corporate news was at Johnson & Johnson where the CEO stepped down and that Amazon is planning large retail location in the US.