Retail Kicks Off Final Stretch Of Earnings Season Amid A Slew Of Manufacturing, Retail, And Housing Data
It’s a shopping extravaganza this week as retailers line up to report. The fun starts tomorrow when Walmart (NYSE: WMT) steps to the plate. Before that, the focus this morning appears to be on the Fed, China, and Afghanistan. Data showed the Chinese economy growing a little slower than analysts had expected, which is one factor putting pressure on crude this morning.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0