Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Retail Kicks Off Final Stretch Of Earnings Season Amid A Slew Of Manufacturing, Retail, And Housing Data

By JJ Kinahan
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a shopping extravaganza this week as retailers line up to report. The fun starts tomorrow when Walmart (NYSE: WMT) steps to the plate. Before that, the focus this morning appears to be on the Fed, China, and Afghanistan. Data showed the Chinese economy growing a little slower than analysts had expected, which is one factor putting pressure on crude this morning.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wmt#Fed#Chinese#Reuters#Covid#Eps#Factset#The Health Care#Communication Services#Information Technology#Apple#Aapl#Msft#Facebook#Amzn#Bank Of America#Bac#Target#Tgt#Kss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Xos Trucks Shares Drop 14.5% On 1st Day Of Public Trading

Shares of Xos Trucks finished 14.5% lower on their first day of public trading Friday as the electrification startup met the disdain that other emissions-free truck makers and infrastructure companies have endured. The shares opened at $8.64 on the Nasdaq, rose to $9, and then fell as low as $7.27...
Retailfanniemae.com

Manufacturing Output Recovers to Pre-Pandemic Levels as Housing Starts, Retail Sales Slide

The minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) July 27-28 meeting indicated that “provided that the economy were to evolve broadly as they anticipated,” most participants “judged that it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year.” Most participants supported reducing the purchases of Treasury securities and MBS “proportionally,” but the pace itself is still in question. “Many” officials expressed a desire for bond-buying to end before interest rate hikes may be necessary, while other officials advocated for a more gradual approach. Still, many officials reiterated that an eventual increase in the federal funds rate is not mechanically linked to the timing of tapering.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500 rises as tech gains offset cyclical declines

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rose in choppy trading on Thursday, with gains in tech shares countering losses in cyclical sectors, as investors took the pulse of the economic rebound and gauged when the Federal Reserve might temper its monetary stimulus. Tech also supported the Nasdaq, while economically...
Retailactionforex.com

GBPUSD Sell-Off Accelerates Ahead Of UK Retail Sales Data

US stocks wavered after mixed economic data from the US. Data from the Labor Department showed that the number of Americans filing for jobless claims declined from 377k to 348k last week. This was a better number than the expected decline to 363k. As a result, the number of continuing jobless claims declined from 2.89k to more than 2.82k. On the other hand, the Delta variant has led to manufacturing challenges. The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index declined from 21.9 in July to 19.4 in August. This decline was worse than the median estimate of 23.0. The top corporate news was at Johnson & Johnson where the CEO stepped down and that Amazon is planning large retail location in the US.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500 sweats amid market's Fed taper fret

* Nasdaq, S&P 500 end just above breakeven; Dow dips. * Tech leads major S&P 500 sector gainers; energy falls most. Aug 19 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500...
RetailSchaeffer's Investment Research

Fed Minutes, Retail Data Weighed on Wall Street This Week

It has been a tumultuous last few days on Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes cast a shadow over investor sentiment mid-week. The week started off on a good note, though, as both the Dow and S&P 500 notched their fifth-straight record closes on Monday, despite falling earlier in the day. Traders were on high alert, as the Taliban took over Afghanistan following the removal of U.S. troops. Things took a turn for the worse on Tuesday, after dismal U.S. retail sales data drove the blue-chip index to shed triple digits and snap its win streak, as the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) roared back to life.
RetailForexTV.com

Pound Falls Amid Weak U.K. Retail Sales Data, China Crackdown Worries

The pound depreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as U.K. retail sales fell unexpectedly in July and risk sentiment dampened on China’s continued crackdown on the tech companies and worries about the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19. Data from the Office for National...
StocksPosted by
The Toledo Blade

U.S. stocks take a late turn lower, marking 2nd straight loss

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Wednesday, adding to losses in the market a day after the S&P 500 had its biggest drop in four weeks.The benchmark index fell 1.1 percent, its second straight loss coming off a five-day winning streak. The selling accelerated in the final hour of trading, with the S&P 500’s technology, health care, financial and industrial companies weighing down the index the most.Only the index’s consumer discretionary sector, which includes a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending, rose as investors bid up shares in Lowe’s and other big retailers that reported better-than-expected quarterly results....
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Strong Retail Sector Earnings

Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’s Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>. Here are the key points:. With the bulk of the Q2 earnings season now behind us,...
MarketsStreet.Com

Dow Futures Tumble as Fed Tapering, COVID Concerns Grip World Markets

Global stocks on pace for worst week since February as COIVD surge hits growth prospects, Fed tapering rattles bulls. Fed Minutes point to 2021 start for tapering, but intense debate on timing and process. Toyota plans production cuts as chip shortage, COVID spike shuts plants in Asia region. VIX volatility...
BusinessNBC San Diego

What to Watch Today: Futures Tumble After Fed Signals Tighter Policy Ahead

Dow futures slumped Thursday, a day after minutes from July's Federal Reserve meeting indicated that the central bank will start to tap the brakes on the policy it has used to juice up the economy and financial markets. Futures contracts tied to the bluechip index tumbled more than 350 points following news that Fed officials think they can start cutting monthly bond purchases by the end of the year. The market also confronted fears that the economy is starting to slow. Goldman Sachs sharply cut its view on third-quarter GDP, reducing its growth expectations to 5.5% from 9%. Investors will be watching the latest reading on weekly jobless claims as well as manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region.
StocksShareCast

US close: Stocks weaker as investors pore over Fed minutes

Wall Street stocks closed weaker on Wednesday, as market participants digested the minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting late in the session. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.08% at 34,960.69, while the S&P 500 lost 1.07% to 4,400.27 and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.89% at 14,525.91.
StocksStreet.Com

S&P 500 Turns Higher and Dow Dips on Fed Taper Talk and Growth Concerns

Stocks traded mixed Thursday but were gaining momentum after the Federal Reserve indicated it could begin tapering stimulus this year even as surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant have raised worries about the pace of the U.S. recovery. Oil prices maintained their slump and copper - a reliable...
California StateMySanAntonio

Business Highlights: California almonds, retail sales data

California drought takes toll on world’s top almond producer. FIREBAUGH, Calif. (AP) — A deepening drought threatens California’s $6 billion almond industry, which produces about 80% of the world’s almonds. As water becomes scarce and expensive, some growers have stopped irrigating their orchards and plan to tear them out years earlier than planned. After decades of expansion in California’s agricultural Central Valley, almond production is expected to decline. That could lead to higher prices for consumers who have embraced the popular nut. As the drought drains reservoirs and forces restrictions on water use, critics say the thirsty crop isn’t sustainable at current levels in California. The state is becoming hotter and drier because of climate change.

Comments / 0

Community Policy